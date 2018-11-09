Blackpool weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Blackpool today

Have your say

The weather in Blackpool is set to be a mixed bag day, as forecasters predict cloud, sunny spells and heavy rain.

Various parts of the UK are set to see heavy rain this week, as a ‘vortex’ of low pressure from the Atlantic brings wet and windy weather.

The weather in Blackpool is set to be a mixed bag day, as forecasters predict cloud, sunny spells and heavy rain

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning is set to see sunny spells, with the temperature reaching 11C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

Light rain will hit from 1pm to around 2pm, with the rest of the afternoon set to be cloudy and dry. The temperature will reach its peak of 12C by mid-afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

Heavy rain will then hit from 5pm and continue until the early hours of Saturday morning. The temperature will dip as the evening progresses.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow is set to see a mixture of sunny spells, cloud and rain, with heavy rain forecast between 3pm and 6pm, easing off to lighter rain until 8pm. Maximum temperature of 11C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

Looking further ahead into next week, Tuesday in the UK “is expected to bring plenty of dry, breezy weather with some good spells of sunshine,” according to the Met Office.

“Through the end of the week mild, dry weather looks set to extend across many areas with rain confined to the northwest once more.

“Early mist and fog may become more prevalent across south and eastern parts, while windier conditions will reduce this risk in the northwest; overnight frosts in the north more likely.

“These drier than average conditions may continue through the end of the period, with temperatures gradually returning to normal.”