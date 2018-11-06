Blackpool weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Blackpool today

The weather in Blackpool is set to be dull today as forecasters predict cloud and rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning is set to be overcast, with the temperature reaching 13C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

The afternoon will remain overcast, with the temperature reaching its peak of 14C by mid-afternoon.Light rain will hit from around 2pm to 4pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

Early evening will continue to be overcast, before light rain hits from 7pm onward, becoming heavier at 9pm. This heavy rain will continue until around 7am tomorrow morning, when it will then become lighter.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will see rain throughout most of the day, with a maximum temperature of 14C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

Looking further ahead, “Following the mild but rather unsettled weather pattern during the first half of November, there is an increasing likelihood of drier conditions becoming established across the British Isles for the last two weeks, and into the start of December,” according to the Met Office.

“Outbreaks of rain look set to become more confined to parts of the north and northwest, and even here tending to ease.

“With longer spells of settled weather developing frost and fog are more likely to form overnight. These could be slow to clear during the daytime, given the time of year.

“A dip in the temperature will also be accompanied by a greater chance of some snow, especially over high ground in the north.”