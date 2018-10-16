Blackpool weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Blackpool today

The weather in Blackpool is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict cloud, sunny spells and rain.

However, temperatures are set to climb slightly today, reaching a peak of 15C.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning is set to be cloudy, reaching 14C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

Early afternoon will be slightly sunnier, with some sunny spells. The temperature will increase slightly, reaching its peak of 15C by 1pm. It will then become cloudier as the afternoon progresses.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

Rain is set to hit from 5pm until around 10pm, becoming heavier at 8pm. The temperature will begin to dip as the evening progresses.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow is set to see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 14C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

Thursday is set to be brighter, with mostly sunny skies throughout the day, accompanied by a temperature of around 12C. Friday is set to be mostly cloudy, with some small, sunny spells and a maximum temperature of 13C.

Looking further ahead, the end of October and into early November could see weather systems become slow-moving at times. This will lead to the risk of longer unsettled spells, but also the chance of longer settled spells.

During any generally settled and drier spells of weather there is an increasing risk of overnight frost and fog, especially in the north of the UK. On the whole temperatures are likely to be rather cold overall.