Blackpool weather forecast: This is when heavy rain is set to hit Blackpool today

The weather in Blackpool is set to be dull today, as forecasters predict cloud and heavy rain.

Temperatures will remain cool throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will be cloudy, with the temperature reaching 2C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will see heavy rain hit from 1pm to 4pm, with the temperature reaching it peak of 3C by 3pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will become quickly dark, with the temperature remaining at 3C throughout the evening and overnight.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will be cloudy throughout the day, with a peak temperature of 5C and a minimum temperature of 3C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 22 Jan to Thursday 31 Jan said: “Outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow for many areas on Tuesday with a chance of snow to low levels but the details of this are currently uncertain.

“Strong winds are also possible in the southwest. Showery conditions will follow although some brighter weather is also possible later in the week.

“Thereafter, remaining cold and possibly turning very cold, accentuated by brisk winds which will last through until the end of January. Frontal zones may arrive from the northwest at times bringing spells of rain, sleet and snow.”