Blackpool weather forecast: This is when heavy rain is set to hit Blackpool today

Have your say

The weather in Blackpool is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict both sunshine, cloud and rain throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

The weather in Blackpool is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict both sunshine, cloud and rain throughout the day

This morning is set be a mixture of sunshine and cloud, with temperatures reaching 10C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

Rain is set to hit at lunchtime and 3pm, combined with a mixture of sunny intervals and cloud. The temperature will only increase slightly to 12C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will be cloudy, with rain hitting from 9pm onward, becoming heavier at 10pm. Temperatures will begin to dip as the evening progresses.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Heavy rain will continue into the early hours of tomorrow morning, before becoming cloudier for the rest of the day. Tomorrow will be slightly warmer with a temperature of 14C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

Light rain showers are also set to hit on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, with temperatures ranging between 13-15C.

According to the Met Office, the weather in the second half of October looks likely to be on the wet and windy side, though drier and brighter interludes are likely too.

Gales are possible at times, particularly in the northwest.Temperatures will probably be generally colder than average by then, but with some short-lived milder interludes at times.