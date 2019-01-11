Blackpool weather forecast: This is when heavy rain is set to hit Blackpool

Have your say

The weather in Blackpool is set to be bright today, as forecasters predict sunny spells throughout most the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will begin chilly but with sunny spells as the morning progresses. The temperature will reach its peak of 8C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud, with the temperature remaining at 8C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will become quickly dark, with the temperature remaining at 8C throughout the evening and overnight.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will be cloudy throughout the day, with a maximum temperature of 9C.

A mixture of light and heavy rain will hit from 2am to 5am, with light rain then set to hit from 2pm to 8pm.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 15 January to Thursday 24 January said: “Cloudy, breezy and mild on Tuesday with rain becoming more persistent in the northwest, before spreading to all areas overnight.

“Following this, Wednesday will see a colder day with sunny spells and wintry showers in the north, where winds will be strong and blustery with a risk of gales.

“Thereafter, it is likely to remain unsettled with further showers or longer spells of rain and a risk of snow over northern hills, but occasionally to lower levels here too.”