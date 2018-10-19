Blackpool weather forecast: This is when heavy rain is set to hit Blackpool

The weather in Blackpool is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunny spells and cloud throughout the day.

However, temperatures will be considerably cooler today, with a peak of 14C and a minimum temperature of 11C.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning is set to see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud, with the temperature reaching 11C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon is set to be mostly cloudy and the temperature will only increase slightly to its peak of 14C by mid-afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will continue to be overcast and temperatures will begin to cool as the evening progresses.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow is set to be cloudy throughout the day, with a maximum temperature of 15C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

Sunday is then set to see rain continuously throughout the day, becoming heavier at 1pm before easing off at 4pm. Maximum temperature of 14C.

Looking further ahead, the end of October and into early November could see weather systems become slow-moving at times. This will lead to the risk of longer unsettled spells, but also the chance of longer settled spells.

During any generally settled and drier spells of weather there is an increasing risk of overnight frost and fog, especially in the north of the UK. On the whole temperatures are likely to be rather cold overall.