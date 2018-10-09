Blackpool weather forecast: This is when heavy rain is set to hit Blackpool

The weather in Blackpool is set to be mostly dull today, as forecasters predict cloud and some small sunny spells throughout the day.

Although temperatures are on the rise this week in Blackpool, reaching highs of 21C, rain is still set to hit as the week progresses.

The weather in Blackpool is set to be mostly dull today, as forecasters predict cloud and some small sunny spells throughout the day

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning is set to be dull and cloudy, reaching 14C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will continue to be overcast, with a peak temperature of 15C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

Early evening will see some sunny spells, before again becoming cloudy. The temperature will begin to slowly dip after 7pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow is set to be both brighter and warmer, with bright sunny skies throughout the day and a peak temperature of 21C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

However, heavy rain is set to hit throughout most of the day on Friday, accompanied by temperatures of 17C. This heavy rain will continue into the early hours of Saturday morning, easing into light showers for the rest of the day. Temperatures will range from 14-19C.

Looking ahead, there is an increasing chance that the weather towards the end of October will turn more settled as high pressure re-establishes, according to the Met Office. This would bring lighter winds and some sunshine by day but cold nights with frost and fog.