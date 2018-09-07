Blackpool weather forecast: This is when heavy rain is set to hit

Have your say

The weather in Blackpool is set to be a mixed bag as forecasters predict heavy and light showers, sunny spells and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

The weather in Blackpool is set to be a mixed bag as forecasters predict heavy and light showers, sunny spells and cloud throughout the day

This morning is set to see a mixture of heavy and light showers, with some sunny spells. The temperature will be around 13C.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will be mostly overcast, with some small light showers set to occur at 4pm. Peak temperature of 15C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening is set to be overcast with some light showers set to occur from 8pm onward. Temperatures will continue to be around 14C, until they begin to cool at around 10pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will see heavy rain throughout most of the day, accompanied by a maximum temperature of 16C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

Sunday will see a mixture of sunny spells and light showers throughout the day, with a peak temperature of 17C.

According to the Met Office the second half of September is expected to see a good deal of dry and warm weather around the UK.

However, spells of more changeable weather will become increasingly likely as the month progresses.

Daytime temperatures are expected to be above average overall, with some warm days across the south and east at the start of the period, and with the warmer weather spreading further north and west at times.