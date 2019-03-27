Blackpool weather forecast: This is how warm it will be in the resort today

Have your say

The weather in Blackpool is set to be much the same as yesterday, with a mix of cloud and sunny spells throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

Here's the latest weather forecast for Blackpool

Today will be mostly fine and dry with a mix of cloud and some sunny spells throughout the day. Temperatures will reach highs of 10C.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will see a mix of light and heavy cloud, with some light winds and temperatures briefly hitting 10C at 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

Tonight will stay dry with temperatures remaining steady, dropping to a low of 8C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office outlook for later in the week said: "After a cloudy start Thursday will soon brighten up to give a fine day, with some good spells of sunshine.

"Feeling pleasantly warm in the sunshine, with light winds. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

"Friday will be largely dry and bright, with some patchy drizzle on hills.

"Turning colder from the north on Saturday, with some rain. Largely dry, bright and colder on Sunday.