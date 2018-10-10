Blackpool weather forecast: This is how warm it will be in Blackpool today

Have your say

The weather in Blackpool is set to be bright and sunny, as forecasters predict sunshine and warm temperatures throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning is set to be bright and sunny, reaching 17C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

Bright skies will continue this afternoon and the temperature will continue to climb, reaching its peak of 21C by 3pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

Early evening will continue to be sunny and warm, with the temperature only beginning to slowly dip after around 8pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow is set to be warm at 19C, but it will be less sunny, with a mixture of cloud, sunny spells and some light showers.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

Heavy rain is then set to hit Blackpool on Friday, with temperatures of 17C. Saturday will also see heavy rain throughout the day, accompanied by temperatures of 18C.

Looking ahead, there is an increasing chance that the weather towards the end of October will turn more settled as high pressure re-establishes, according to the Met Office. This would bring lighter winds and some sunshine by day but cold nights with frost and fog.