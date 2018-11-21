Blackpool weather forecast: Temperatures plummet close to freezing as cold front hits Blackpool

The weather in Blackpool is set to be miserable today as forecasters predict cloud, rain and close to freezing temperatures.

Temperatures will plummet today as a cold front comes in from the east, with an overnight temperature of just 1C.

The weather in Blackpool is set to be miserable today as forecasters predict cloud, rain and close to freezing temperatures

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

Light rain will hit until around 12pm, by which time the temperature will have reached its peak of 5C.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will then be overcast, with light showers set to hit between 3pm and 4pm. The temperature will remain at 5C throughout.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

Early evening will then become quickly dark, with the temperature dipping as the evening progresses. The temperature overnight will be 1C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow is set to be mostly cloudy throughout the day, with a maximum temperature of 7C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

According to the Met Office, Friday to Sunday in the North West will see “Some bright spells, though generally rather cloudy through Friday and the weekend. Some showers, but fewer than recent days. Less cold.”

Looking further ahead for the UK in general, “On Sunday, showers will continue near eastern coasts, though these will probably die out later. Most other areas will stay rather cloudy with relatively light winds. In the last few days of November, skies will often be fairly cloudy, with the likelihood of some showers, which may bring hill snow to the north of the UK.”