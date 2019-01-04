Blackpool weather forecast: Temperatures plummet as cold weather alert issued

The weather in Blackpool is set to be dull today, as forecasters predict cloud throughout the day.

Temperatures will be cool throughout the day, with a peak temperature of just 7C.

The Met Office has issued a cold weather alert for Blackpool as temperatures plummet. This level 2 alert covers Yorkshire and the Humber, the North West, North East and the West Midlands.

The Met Office alert said: “There is a 60% probability of severe cold weather/icy conditions/heavy snow between 0900 on Thursday 03 Jan and 0000 on Saturday 05 Jan in parts of England.”

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will be chilly with some sunny spells. The temperature will reach 6C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon Blackpool will continue to be cloudy, with the temperature reaching its peak of 7C by 3pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will become quickly dark and cool, with the temperature dipping as the evening progresses.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will continue to be cloudy throughout the day, with a maximum temperature of 8C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

Looking further ahead for the UK in general for Friday 18 Jan 2019 to Friday 1 Feb, “Most of the UK is likely to start this period with predominantly wet and windy weather, and a chance of heavy rain and gales at times, especially in the north,” said the Met Office.

“Hill snow is also possible, as well as snow to lower levels at times in the north. In the south though, the weather is likely to be on the mild side.

Towards the end of January, however, there is an increased likelihood of a change to much colder weather generally, bringing an enhanced risk of frost, fog and snow.”

“This cold spell is by no means certain though, and in any case, some milder, wet and windy interludes are likely during this period.”