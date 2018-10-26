Blackpool weather forecast: Temperatures plummet as Arctic air brings bitter conditions

Have your say

The weather in Blackpool is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunny spells, cloud and rain.

Temperatures will be noticeably cooler today, with a peak of just 9C.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will see light rain, easing off and becoming cloudy at around 11am. The temperature will reach its peak of 9C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will then be sunny, with sunny spells throughout most of the afternoon. The temperature will remain at 9C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

Early evening will then see a mixture of cloud and sun before then becoming cloudy for the rest of the evening. The temperature will begin to quickly dip after 6pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow is then set to be brighter, but the temperature will dip further to a maximum of just 7C. Temperatures overnight will be 5C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

Sunday will then be slightly sunnier and slightly warmer, with a maximum temperature of 10C.

Looking further ahead, the beginning of November is set to see changeable and windy weather, with bands of rain or showers, interspersed with drier, quieter spells, according to the Met Office.

Towards the middle of the month, there are signs that high pressure may become more dominant, bringing more generally settled conditions, but with a greater chance of overnight frost and fog.