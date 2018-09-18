Blackpool weather forecast: Sunny spells but this is when strong winds are set to hit

The weather in Blackpool is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict both sunshine and cloud throughout the day, with the remnants of Storm Helene bringing gusty winds to the area.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning is set to be overcast with temperatures reaching 16C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon is set to see sunny spells throughout the afternoon, with a peak temperature of 18C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

Early evening will continue to be sunny and warm, until just after 7pm. Temperatures will still be around 18C, slowly dipping after around 8pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

After a bright start, a band of cloud and showery rain will arrive from the west, heavy at times. It will then turn very windy as the remnants of Storm Helene brings gales, which could potentially turn to severe gales, to the region. Maximum temperature 18C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

According to the Met Office, Atlantic weather systems are then likely to continue to arrive from the west through the rest of September, bringing generally wetter conditions.

Strong winds are likely at times with a low risk of gales. Between spells of rain there will be some pleasant sunshine, however it will feel cool during spells of strong winds.