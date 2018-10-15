Blackpool weather forecast: Sunny spells but this is when rain will hit Blackpool

The weather in Blackpool is set to be bright today, as forecasters predict sunshine throughout most of the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning is set to see bright, sunny skies. However, the temperature will be considerably cooler than last week, reaching 11C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will continue to see sunny spells, with the temperature only increasing slightly to its peak of 13C by 3pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

Early evening will continue to see sunny spells, with temperatures beginning to dip after around 8pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will be mainly cloudy, with some sunny spells during the afternoon. However, rain is then set to hit from 6pm onward. It is set to be slightly warmer with a peak temperature of 15C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

Wednesday will see mostly cloud throughout the day, but Thursday is set to be brighter with bright, sunny skies throughout the day, accompanied by a temperature of around 13C.

Looking further ahead, the end of October and into early November could see weather systems become slow-moving at times. This will lead to the risk of longer unsettled spells, but also the chance of longer settled spells.

During any generally settled and drier spells of weather there is an increasing risk of overnight frost and fog, especially in the north of the UK. On the whole temperatures are likely to be rather cold overall.