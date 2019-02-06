Blackpool weather forecast: Sunny spells but this is when heavy rain could spoil plans later

The weather in Blackpool is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunny spells cloud and rain.

The temperature will be warmer than of late, with a peak temperature of 9C.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will see sunny spells and cloud, with the temperature increasing to 8C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

The afternoon will become cloudier as the day progresses, with the temperature reaching its peak of at 9C by 3pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will become quickly dark, with the temperature dipping to 7C by 6pm and remaining so throughout the rest of the evening.

Light rain will hit from 8pm onwards, becoming heavier at 10pm and continuing overnight and into tomorrow morning. Overnight temperature of 5C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow is set to see a mixture of light and heavy rain until around 11am, with a maximum temperature of 7C. Friday is then set to be similar, with a mixture of light and heavy rain throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 10C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 10 Feb to Tuesday 19 Feb said: “Sunshine and blustery showers are likely through Sunday. However there is a chance of more persistent rain moving across central and southern areas.

“The new working week will start largely dry, bright and frosty before becoming more unsettled with strong winds and rain at times, particularly across northern and western areas.

“Further south and east it should remain drier and brighter. Any snow is likely to be confined to hills in the north, with most places seeing temperatures around where we would expect for early February.”