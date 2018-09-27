Blackpool weather forecast: Sunny spells but this is when cloud could spoil plans later

Have your say

The weather in Blackpool is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict cloud both sunny spells and cloud throughout the day.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer at around 16C.

The weather in Blackpool is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict cloud both sunny spells and cloud throughout the day

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will see sunny spells, with temperatures reaching 15C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon is also to see sunny intervals until it then becomes overcast at around 3pm. Temperatures will be around the 15C mark.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will continue to be overcast, with the temperature beginning to dip after 8pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow is set to be a lot brighter, with bright, sunny skies throughout the day. However, the temperature will be slightly cooler at 13C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

Saturday and Sunday are both set to be mostly cloudy, with the chance of some small sunny spells. The temperature over the weekend will remain at around 13C.

According to the Met Office, through the first week of October many areas are likely to remain mostly settled, with some cold nights at first and perhaps some early morning fog, but still with some warm sunshine by day.