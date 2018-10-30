Blackpool weather forecast: Sunny spells but temperatures remain cool

Have your say

The weather in Blackpool is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict low temperatures and a mixture of sunny spells and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will see chilly temperatures and some sunny spells, with the temperature reaching 8C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will continue to see sunny spells, but it won’t get much warmer as the temperature is only set to increase slightly to its peak of 9C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

Early evening will quickly become darker and cooler, with the temperature dipping to 7C by 6pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow is set to be slightly warmer, with sunny spells, cloud and a peak temperature of 10C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

According to the Met Office: “Looking further ahead, generally changeable weather is likely to continue, giving further spells of rain particularly across the northwest, with heavy rain spreading to other parts at times.

“Snow is likely at times on northern hills.

“Temperatures will be near normal to rather cold, although it could be locally mild at times. Overnight frosts are likely in drier interludes.”