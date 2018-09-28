Blackpool weather forecast: Sunny spells but temperatures begin to dip

Have your say

The weather in Blackpool is set to be bright and sunny today as forecasters predict sunshine throughout the day.

However, temperatures will be cooler than the past few days, with highs of around 13C.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will be bright and sunny, reaching 12C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will continue to see sunshine, with the temperature increasing to 14C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

Early evening will continue to be sunny, until just after 6pm. Temperatures will then begin to dip.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow is also set to be cloudier, with some small sunny intervals. Maximum temperature of 14C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

Sunday will also see sunny spells, cloud and a small chance of rain at around 7pm. Temperatures will cool to 12C.

According to the Met Office, through the first week of October many areas are likely to remain mostly settled, with some cold nights at first and perhaps some early morning fog, but still with some warm sunshine by day.