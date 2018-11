Blackpool weather forecast: Sunny spells but cloud could spoil plans later

The weather in Blackpool is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict both sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning is set to be reasonably bright, with sunny spells throughout and the temperature reaching its peak of 11C by lunchtime. There will be some cloud between 11am and 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

Early afternoon will then be sunny, before becoming cloudy from 4pm onward. The temperature will remain at 11C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will then become quickly dark, but remain dry, with the temperature beginning to cool after 9pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow is set to see a mixture of rain, sunny spells and cloud throughout the day, with a maximum temperature of 13C. There will be light showers early morning, easing by 9am.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

Looking further ahead for the UK in general, “Friday and the weekend look mostly dry with variable, sometimes large amounts of cloud, with the brightest conditions likely to the north of high ground and possibly more generally across northern and north-eastern parts of the British Isles,” according to the Met Office.

“Overnight mist and fog patches are possible, which could be slow to clear.”

“During the following week little change is expected to the weather. The far west and northwest could have some patchy rain, whilst the majority hold onto settled conditions.”