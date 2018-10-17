Blackpool weather forecast: Sunny spells and rain as temperatures begin to dip

The weather in Blackpool is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict cloud, sunny spells and rain throughout the day.

Although the temperature will reach a peak of 14C, the rest of the week is set to be mostly cooler as temperatures begin to dip.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning is set to see sunny spells, with the temperature reaching 13C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

Early afternoon will see light showers, before then returning to a mixture of sunny spells and cloud. The temperature will only increase slightly, reaching its peak of 14C by mid-afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

Early evening will see sunny spells, before again returning to cloud for the rest of the evening. Temperatures will begin to dip after 7pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will be a lot brighter, with bright, sunny skies throughout the day. However, it will be cooler with a temperature of 12C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

Friday will then see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud, accompanied by a temperature of 13C.

Looking further ahead, the end of October and into early November could see weather systems become slow-moving at times. This will lead to the risk of longer unsettled spells, but also the chance of longer settled spells.

During any generally settled and drier spells of weather there is an increasing risk of overnight frost and fog, especially in the north of the UK. On the whole temperatures are likely to be rather cold overall.