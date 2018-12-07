Blackpool weather forecast: Strong winds of up to 60mph set to hit Blackpool today

Have your say

The weather in Blackpool is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict a mixture of sunny spells and cloud.

However, it will get increasingly windy throughout the day, reaching 60mph by tonight.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud, with the temperature reaching its peak of 9C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will then be cloudy throughout and the temperature will dip to 8C by mid-afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will become quickly dark, with the temperature dipping as the evening progresses. The evening will remain dry, but become increasingly windy, reaching a wind gust of 57mph by 11pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will be duller, with a mixture of cloud and heavy rain throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 10C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

Looking ahead for the UK in general, “Next week starts generally settled, especially so in the west, whilst scattered showers are likely in the east where they could be wintry at times,” said the Met Office.

“From mid week onwards the weather pattern becomes slow moving, with easterly winds developing and bringing showers to many parts, these possibly wintry away from coastal areas.

“Overnight frosts and patchy freezing fog are also likely at times. Any wet and windy weather is likely to be confined to the west and northwest, although rain may affect the south at times, bringing with it a risk of hill snow.

“Temperatures generally rather cold or cold, perhaps milder at times in the west, as well as in any brief unsettled spells.”