Blackpool weather forecast: Storm Gareth hits Blackpool but this is when it is expected to end

The weather is set to be dull today as Storm Gareth hits the UK, bringing wet and windy weather conditions to Blackpool.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will see a mixture of cloud and sunny spells. The temperature will reach its peak of 8C by 12pm.

It will be very blustery, with winds of up to 55mph.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will be cloudy and dry, but it will remain windy throughout most of the afternoon. The temperature will remain at 8C.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind to Blackpool, which is in place until 3pm today.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will be mostly dry until rain hits at around 10pm. Winds will begin to ease, dipping to 33mph by 5pm. The temperature will be 7C throughout the evening and overnight.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will see heavy rain during the early morning, changing to sunnier conditions by late morning. Maximum temperature of 9C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 17 March - Tuesday 26 March said: “Sunshine and showers are likely for many on Sunday, with the risk of hail and thunder.

“Showers in the north may fall as sleet and snow occasionally, especially over higher ground, but it will become drier into Monday. Any strong winds will ease through the day too.

“It will then stay unsettled through the week, particularly in the north. We are likely to see further spells of wind and rain, followed by drier, more showery periods.”