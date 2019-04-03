Blackpool weather forecast: Rain hits Blackpool but this is when sunshine will return

The weather is set to be dull today, as forecasters predict cloud and rain throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will see heavy rain turning to lighter rain by around 9am but continuing throughout the morning. The temperature will reach 4C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

Early afternoon will see light rain continue, before easing off and turning to cloud for the rest of the afternoon. The temperature will reach its peak of 5C by 2pm and remain so throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

Light rain will then hit from 6pm onwards, easing off by around 9pm. The temperature will dip to 4C by 9pm. Overnight temperature of 3C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will see bright sunshine throughout the morning and most of the afternoon, turning to cloudy at around 3pm. Maximum temperature of 10C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 7 April to Tuesday 16 April said: “A dry end to the weekend for many places, although still the chance of some showers across southwestern and northeastern parts, otherwise bright with spells of sunshine.

“Feeling cold in the east, with brisk easterly winds at times, whilst the west will be warmer. This pattern is likely to continue through next week with the greatest risk of showers likely to be across southern and some eastern areas, with many places dry.

“As we head towards mid month it will gradually become more settled with the driest weather towards the west and northwest.”