Blackpool weather forecast: Overcast day but this is when sunshine will return

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

The weather is set to be mostly dull today as forecasters predict cloud throughout most of the day.

This morning will be overcast throughout. The temperature will reach 9C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will continue to be cloudy, but there will be a period of sunny spells between 3pm and 4pm, before cloud returns for the rest of the afternoon. The temperature will reach its peak of 11C by 3pm and remain so throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will be clear and dry. The temperature will be 10C throughout the evening. Overnight temperature of 9C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will be overcast throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 11C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 25 March to Wednesday 3 April said: “On Monday the far southwest will probably have a dry day with sunny spells, but elsewhere it will be cloudier with showers.

“Windy for many, with a risk of gales in the northeast and east. Through much of the rest of the week high pressure is expected to dominate, bringing some fine and dry weather, especially in the east and southeast.

“However the far northwest will be breezier and cloudier, with occasional outbreaks of rain.

“During the final days of March and into the start of April the changeable conditions in the northwest are likely to become more widespread.

“Temperatures often close to normal in the north, but with some warmer periods elsewhere, particularly during the earlier part of this period.”