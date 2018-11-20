Blackpool weather forecast: Overcast day as temperatures plummet

The weather in Blackpool is set to be dull today as forecasters predict cloud throughout the day.

Temperatures will plummet this week as a cold front comes in from the east, with overnight temperatures as low as 0C.

The weather in Blackpool is set to be dull today as forecasters predict cloud throughout the day

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will be mostly cloudy, with the temperature reaching 7C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will remain overcast, with the temperature remaining at 7C throughout.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will become dark very quickly, but remain dry, with an overnight temperature of 4C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will be cloudy throughout most of the day, with a maximum temperature of 6C and minimum temperature of 2C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

According to the Met Office, Wednesday to Friday in the North West will see “Winds easing, but it will remain cold with showers or longer spells of rain, wintry across hills. Becoming drier and brighter on Friday. Risk of frost and icy patches overnight.”

Looking further ahead for the UK in general, “Through the rest of November, there will often be cloudy skies, with the likelihood of some showers, which may bring hillsnow in the north of the UK.

“There will be some sunny spells too, although the breeze will make for a marked wind chill at times, especially in the south and west where there may be gales in exposed areas.”