Blackpool weather forecast: Light showers and cool temperatures for Halloween

The weather in Blackpool is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict low temperatures, cloud and rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will see chilly temperatures and cloud, with the temperature reaching 6C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

Early afternoon will continue to be overcast, with light rain set to hit at around 2pm. Rain is then set to ease off at around 3pm, becoming cloudy once again. The temperature won’t get much warmer as it is only set to increase slightly to its peak of 8C by 5pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

Early evening will quickly become darker and cooler, with the temperature dipping as the evening progresses. Light showers will hit from 8pm onward, becoming heavier at around 10pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow is set to be a mixed bag, with sunny spells, cloud and heavy rain early morning. The temperature will be slightly warmer, with a peak temperature of 10C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

According to the Met Office: “Looking further ahead, generally changeable weather is likely to continue, giving further spells of rain particularly across the northwest, with heavy rain spreading to other parts at times.

“Snow is likely at times on northern hills.

“Temperatures will be near normal to rather cold, although it could be locally mild at times. Overnight frosts are likely in drier interludes.”