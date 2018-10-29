Blackpool weather forecast: Icy conditions as temperatures plummet

Have your say

The weather in Blackpool is set to be cold today, as forecasters predict low temperatures and some sunny spells.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will see frosty and icy conditions as temperatures plummeted overnight. As the morning progresses, there will be some sunny spells, but the temperature will only reach 7C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will continue to see some sunny spells, but it won’t get much warmer as the temperature will only increase slightly to its peak of 8C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

Early evening will quickly become darker and cooler, with the temperature dipping to 6C by 5pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow is set to see mostly sunny spells, with the maximum temperature set to increase slightly to 9C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

According to the Met Office: “Looking further ahead, generally changeable weather is likely to continue, giving further spells of rain particularly across the northwest, with heavy rain spreading to other parts at times.

“Snow is likely at times on northern hills.

“Temperatures will be near normal to rather cold, although it could be locally mild at times. Overnight frosts are likely in drier interludes.”