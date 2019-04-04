Blackpool weather forecast: Heavy rain will hit Blackpool today but this is when it will stop

Have your say

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict cloud, sunshine and heavy rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will see mostly bright sunshine, interspersed by some small periods of cloud. light rain hits from 10am until around 11am. The temperature will slowly climb to its peak of 7C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will then be overcast throughout, with light rain set to hit from 1pm onwards. The temperature will remain at 7C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

Rain will turn heavy at 5pm, easing off back to light rain throughout most of the evening, ceasing completely by around 10pm. The temperature will be 6C throughout the evening and 5C overnight.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will be cloudy throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 13C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 8 April to Wednesday 17 April said: “Initially, it will be bright in the west, but largely cloudy elsewhere. Some isolated showers are also likely, with light rain and drizzle in the east.

“There will be the chance of overnight frost, especially in the north, where it will feel cold.

“The brightest conditions will continue to be in the west, with mainly cloudy conditions in the east.

“Temperatures will be near the seasonal average to rather warm in the south and west, and it will feel cold in many eastern areas.”