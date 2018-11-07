Blackpool weather forecast: Heavy rain throughout the day as wind and rain ‘vortex’ hits the UK

The weather in Blackpool is set to be wet and windy today as forecasters predict heavy rain and cloud throughout most of the day.

From today until the end of this week, the UK is set to see heavy rain as a ‘vortex’ of low pressure from the Atlantic brings wet and windy weather.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning is set to be cloudy, with the temperature reaching its peak of 13C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

Heavy rain will then hit continuously from 12pm, becoming slightly lighter between 2pm and 3pm before then turning heavy again. However, the temperature will then begin to dip as the afternoon progresses.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

Rain will ease off at around 5pm, turning into cloud for the rest of the evening, with a temperature of 10C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow is set to see a mixture of cloud, sunny spells and light and heavy rain, with a maximum temperature of 11C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

Looking further ahead into next week, “The unsettled weather established through the end of the previous week will still be in place on Sunday, bringing a mixture of sunshine and heavy, blustery showers across the UK,” according to the Met Office.

“More organised bands of rain will spread east at times, accompanied by stronger winds or gales.

“Daytime temperatures will be around normal for the time of year and overnight frosts largely kept at bay.

“This theme is likely to continue through much of the period; with heaviest rainfall and strongest winds expected in western areas, perhaps gales at times.

“Temperatures are expected to remain around normal, with some overnight frosts possible where winds fall light. Beyond mid-November there is low confidence, but probably remaining unsettled at first but an increased chance of quieter spells developing by this point.”