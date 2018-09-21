Blackpool weather forecast: Heavy rain set to hit Blackpool but this is when it will stop

The weather in Blackpool is set to be a mixed bag, as forecasters predict a mixture of light and heavy rain, with some small sunny intervals.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

The weather in Blackpool is set to be a mixed bag, as forecasters predict a mixture of light and heavy rain, with some small sunny intervals

This morning will be chilly, with light rain and strong winds. The temperature will reach 11C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

Rain is set to continue this afternoon, becoming heavier at 3pm before easing to lighter showers again. The temperature will only increase slightly to its peak of 13C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will see rain continue, easing slightly just after 9pm, but picking up again at around 10pm, continuing on into the night. Temperatures will have begun to cool by this time, continuing to dip as the evening progresses.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow is set to be overcast, with no rain currently in sight. Maximum temperature of 13C.

However, rain will hit Blackpool throughout most of the day on Sunday, with a maximum temperature of 13C. Rain is set to cease early evening, with Monday then seeing the sun return and a peak temperature of 13C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

According to the Met Office, Atlantic weather systems are then likely to continue to arrive from the west through the rest of September, bringing generally wetter conditions.

Strong winds are likely at times with a low risk of gales. Between spells of rain there will be some pleasant sunshine, however it will feel cool during spells of strong winds.