Blackpool weather forecast: Heavy rain hits Blackpool today

Have your say

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, with a mixture of cloud, sunshine and rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, with a mixture of cloud, sunshine and rain.

A mixture of light and heavy rain will hit, continuing throughout the morning. The temperature will reach its peak of 12C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will continue to see a mixture of light and heavy rain. The temperature will remain at 12C throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

Rain will continue throughout the evening and overnight. The temperature will dip to 7C by 8pm and remain so throughout the evening. Overnight temperature of 6C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will be similar, with a mixture of rain, cloud and small periods of sunny spells throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 8C.



What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 9 March to Monday 18 March said: “Saturday is looking windy with gales or severe gales as cloud, rain and hill snow push eastwards across the UK, sunny spells and showers following into the west.

“Further showers likely on Sunday, perhaps some more persistent rain or hill snow for a time.

“As temperatures drop below average for the time of year there will be an increasing risk of hail, sleet and snow to lower levels, mainly in the north.

“The following week will start unsettled with further some rain, sleet and snow.

“There may be a more settled interlude later Monday into Tuesday but further spells of wet weather will push in through the rest of the period.”