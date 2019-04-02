Blackpool weather forecast: Heavy rain hits Blackpool but this is when it will stop

Have your say

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict cloud, rain and some sunshine.

This morning will see light rain turn to sunshine. The temperature will reach its peak of 7C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

Light rain will then hit from 2pm onwards, turning heavy at 3pm. The temperature will be 6C throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will see light rain ease by around 8pm, remaining dry throughout the remainder of the evening. The temperature will dip to 5C by 10pm. Overnight temperature of 3C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will see light and heavy rain throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 6C.

Thursday will be similar, but Friday will then be cloudy but dry throughout the day.



What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 6 April to Monday 15 April said: “Mixed through the weekend with areas of rain and showers affecting the UK, most prevalent in the east and northeast but possible anywhere.

“Some brighter conditions are likely too with temperatures close to normal, but feeling colder on North Sea coasts.

“This weather pattern will probably continue through early next week, before it gradually becomes more settled through to mid month.”