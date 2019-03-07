Blackpool weather forecast: Heavy rain hits Blackpool but this is when it will stop

Have your say

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

The weather is set to be dull today, with a mixture of cloud and rain.

Heavy rain will hit this morning, easing off by around 11am. The temperature will reach its peak of 7C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will then be overcast, but dry throughout. The temperature will remain at 7C throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will remain cloudy but dry. The temperature will dip to 6C by 10pm. Overnight temperature of 3C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will be similar, with a mixture of rain, cloud and some small periods of sunny spells throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 7C.



What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 11 March to Wednesday 20 March said: “Monday and Tuesday will be cloudy, wet and windy at times, but some brighter spells are likely too with scattered showers.

“Rain will be heaviest in the west and it will be cold enough for snow over northern hills, perhaps even to lower levels here at times.

“Similar weather will continue though the rest of the week with the potential for gales or severe gales.

“Temperatures will be around average for the time of year in the south, but it will stay rather cold overall in the north.”