Blackpool weather forecast: Heavy rain hits Blackpool but this is when it will stop

The weather in Blackpool is set to be rainy today as forecasters predict light and heavy showers throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning is set to see continuous rain, with temperatures reaching 14C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

The rain will become heavier at 2pm, with the temperature increasing slightly 15C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

Early evening will see rain cease, becoming cloudier instead. However, rain will return at 10pm. Temperatures will become chillier as the evening progresses.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow is set to see cloud and rain, with showers set to hit from early morning. Maximum temperature of 12C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The rest of this week will see cloudy skies and temperatures ranging between 11-13C. Saturday will see a mixture of heavy rain, cloud and sun, with Sunday set to be cloudy throughout the day.

According to the Met Office, the weather in the second half of October looks likely to be on the wet and windy side, though drier and brighter interludes are likely too.

Gales are possible at times, particularly in the northwest.Temperatures will probably be generally colder than average by then, but with some short-lived milder interludes at times.