Blackpool weather forecast: Freezing fog and frost as temperatures dip close to freezing

The weather in Blackpool is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict freezing fog, cooler temperatures and some sunny spells.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will be considerably cooler, being just 2C throughout most of the morning.

According to the Met Office, “After a frosty start and a few early mist and fog patches, northwest England will be bright, rather cold and dry all day with sunny spells and very little wind.”

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

Sunny spells will continue throughout the afternoon, with the temperature increasing to its peak of 8C by early afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will become quickly dark, but remain dry, with the temperature dipping as the evening progresses. The temperature overnight will be 5C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will see heavy rain throughout most of the day, with a maximum temperature of 9C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

Looking ahead, “For the middle part of December there are signs that there will be more frequent periods of dry and colder weather, bringing a greater chance of overnight frost and fog,” according to the Met Office.

“However, for the weeks immediately before and after Christmas, wetter and milder weather will become more likely, with the potential for some windy or even stormy spells, and above average temperatures.

“Any snow associated with these wet spells is likely to be confined to hills in the north.”