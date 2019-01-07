Blackpool weather forecast: Dull day but this is when the sun is set to return

Have your say

The weather in Blackpool is set to be dull today, as forecasters predict cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will be overcast, but the temperature will warmer than of late, reaching its peak of 10C by 11am.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will continue to be overcast, with the temperature dipping to 9C by 4pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will become quickly dark, with the temperature remaining at 9C. The temperature overnight will be 8C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will be cooler but much brighter, with sunny spells forecast throughout the day and a maximum temperature of 7C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

Looking further ahead for the UK in general, “Friday will be cloudy for many, with the best of the brightness in the north.

“It will probably turn more unsettled from the northwest into Saturday, with heavy rain and strong winds followed by showers, and some snow is likely over higher ground in the north.

“Gales will be possible in the north and west, and it will turn colder from the northwest.

“The weather is set to become generally more changeable, with gales at times and bands of rain crossing from the west. Some snow is expected in the north, especially in brighter, showery, colder interludes between weather systems.”