Blackpool weather forecast: Dull day but temperatures continue to climb

The weather is set to be dull today as forecasters predict cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will cloudy throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 10C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will continue to be cloudy throughout. The temperature will remain at 10C throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will be clear and dry. The temperature will be 9C throughout the evening. Overnight temperature of 8C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will be overcast throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 10C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 24 March to Tuesday 2 April: “Confidence in details is low for Sunday and Monday, but southern districts will probably be dry with sunny spells whilst further north blustery showers may be wintry in the far north and northwest where there's also a risk of gales.

“Rather cold in the north with some overnight frost, with temperatures closer to normal in the south.

“During the last week of March and into early April, there is likely to be a good deal of dry weather across central and southeastern parts of the UK, with bright or sunny spells.”