Blackpool weather forecast: Cloudy day but this is when the sun is set to return

The weather in Blackpool is set to be dull today, as forecasters predict cloud throughout most of the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will be overcast, with the temperature reaching 9C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will continue to be overcast, with the temperature reaching its peak of 10C by 1pm and remaining so throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will become quickly dark, with the temperature dipping to 8C by 7pm. Overnight temperature of 5C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will be brighter, with sunny spells throughout most of the day and a maximum temperature of 10C.

Friday is set to be similar, with sunshine throughout the day.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 17 Feb to Tuesday 26 Feb said: “Sunday will be mostly cloudy and dry for England and Wales, whilst western Scotland and Northern Ireland will see outbreaks of rain, which may spread to most places during Monday.

“It will be breezy for many, away from the south and southeast where lighter winds will lead to some fog patches.

“Through next week, this pattern is likely to remain similar with outbreaks of rain, pushing into the west and northwest.

“Eastern and southeastern areas will often be drier, but some rain is still possible here at times.

“Winds will be strongest towards the northwest and for most it will be mild, although occasionally colder conditions may filter across northern parts.”