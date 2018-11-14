Blackpool weather forecast: Cloudy day as temperatures begin to cool

Have your say

The weather in Blackpool is set to be mostly dull today, as forecasters predict cloud and some small periods of sunny spells.

The temperature will begin to cool towards the weekend, dropping to single figures typical of this time of year by early next week.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning is set to be overcast, with the temperature reaching its peak of 13C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will continue to be mostly cloudy, with the temperature remaining at 13C. There will be some small sunny spells at around 4pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will then become quickly dark, but remain dry, with the temperature beginning to cool after 5pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow is set to see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud throughout most of the day, with a maximum temperature of 12C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

Blackpool is set to see temperatures of 10C over the weekend, dropping to 7C by early next week.

“Friday and the weekend look mostly dry with variable, sometimes large amounts of cloud, with the brightest conditions likely to the north of high ground and possibly more generally across northern and north-eastern parts of the British Isles,” according to the Met Office.

“Overnight mist and fog patches are possible, which could be slow to clear.”

“During the following week little change is expected to the weather. The far west and northwest could have some patchy rain, whilst the majority hold onto settled conditions.”