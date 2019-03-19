Blackpool weather forecast: Cloudy day and light showers as temperatures continue to climb

Have your say

The weather is set to be mostly dull today as forecasters predict cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will be overcast throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 9C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will continue to be cloudy, with the temperature remaining at 9C throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will be cloudy, but dry. The temperature will be 9C throughout the evening. Overnight temperature of 8C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will be cloudy throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 11C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 23 March to Monday 1 April said: “Confidence is low for this weekend, but it looks sunny for many, once patchy rain in the south clears.

“There will be some blustery showers in the northwest though, with the risk of gales in the far north.

“Through the latter stages of March, we will see a good deal of dry weather across central and southeastern parts of the UK, with bright or sunny spells.

“It will be more changeable across the northwest, with rain and strong winds from time to time.”