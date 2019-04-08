Blackpool weather forecast: Bright sunshine as temperatures soar

Have your say

The weather is set to be brighter and warmer today, as forecasters predict sunshine, cloud and warmer conditions.

Temperatures will rise considerably today, reaching a peak of around 16C.

The weather is set to be brighter and warmer today, as forecasters predict sunshine, cloud and warmer conditions.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will see bright sunshine throughout. The temperature will climb during the morning, reaching 15C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon is then set to continue to see bright, uninterrupted sunshine throughout the afternoon. The temperature will continue to climb, reaching its peak of 16C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

Sunshine will continue into the early evening, before turning clear and remaining dry throughout the rest of the night. The temperature will dip to 9C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 7C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will see sunshine throughout most of the day, but it will be cooler with a maximum temperature of 12C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 12 April to Sunday 21 April said: “Friday will be cold but mostly dry across the north with perhaps a few light showers and some snow flurries, even to lower levels, but with no significant accumulations expected.

“There is a greater chance of rain in the south, but details of this are uncertain and many areas will see some good spells of dry weather developing with some overnight frosts.”