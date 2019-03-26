Blackpool weather forecast: A cloudy day, but will there be rain?

Have your say

Blackpool is in for a mixed bag today, with a cloudy start and sunny intervals appearing later.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

There may be some sunny spells later today

Today will be mainly cloudy with some sunny intervals throughout the day. Temperatures will reach highs of 9C.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will be a mix of sunny spells and cloud, with a maximum temperature of 9C for much of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will see heavier cloud from 5pm, with temperatures dropping to 8C. Where cloud thickens there will also be the possibility of some light rain.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office outlook for later in the week said: "Largely dry and cloudy on Wednesday, although bright spells are likely at times.

"A few light showers are possible over the hills. Maximum temperature 12 °C.

"Thursday and Friday will remain generally dry with light breezes and a mixture of cloud and sunny spells.

"Turning cooler through the weekend with a spell of rain possible Saturday."