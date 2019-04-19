Blackpool water ride still rolling in defiance to council decision

A seafront ride at the centre of a planning wrangle is still operating months after town hall chiefs ordered it to be removed.

Blackpool Council's planning committee refused to grant permission for the log flume to remain on the Promenade alongside South Pier when it met last September.

The log flume at South Pier

Temporary approval for the attraction to be sited there for 18 months while repair work was done at its former location on the pier had expired.

But Peter Sedgwick, owner of the pier and the log flume, lodged an appeal against the decision just before the end of the six month time period allowed for a challenge to be made.

It means the ride can continue to operate while the appeal is being determined, which is expected to be towards the end of June.

Councillors turned the application down on the grounds the ride "would detract from the character and appearance of the Promenade" including the setting next to the pier.

The location also contravened policies which strictly control where funfairs can be placed.

The Pleasure Beach had also objected, saying approval could harm its ability to invest in new rides.

But papers submitted with Mr Sedgwick's appeal say "the log flume has proved to remain a popular attraction since its relocation from the pier head" and provides jobs.

Documents add: "Blackpool is characterised and reputed for its amusement and leisure economy and the log flume ride contributes to this.

"Furthermore, the log flume ride supports the continued investment and development of South Pier."

Income from the ride will help maintain South Pier "for the benefit of generations to come."

The appeal will take the form of written representations submitted to an independent planning inspector, with the council having to produce its statement by May 3.