Blackpool Victoria's teepee project sees 15,000 visitors

The teepee project at Blackpool’s Victoria Hospital has ended after being visited by more than 15,000 people.

It was located in the main entrance of the hospital and was a project organised by the Camerados organisation.

It has been at the hospital since June.

The idea behind the teepee is that it provides a comfortable place where anyone can go to be around people, make connections and enjoy being out of the house, office or ward.

The founder of Camerados, Maff Potts, visited the teepee on its final day and said: “They’ve recognised their hospital is a place of stress for staff, patients and visitors alike.

“The stories and data show that people have stepped up and looked out for one another, sometimes at heartbreakingly difficult times.

“The Teepee has seen around 15,000 people go in and use it for a decent period of time. That’s 155 a day.”

A spokesman for Blackpool Victoria said: “Hosting Camerados and the teepee for a second time has again delivered a positive impact on the experiences of our staff and also our patients and visitors to the Trust.”