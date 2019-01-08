Blackpool Victoria Hospital poisoning suspects re-bailed

The two health workers arrested on suspicion of administering poison or a noxious substance to patients at Blackpool Victoria Hospital have been re-bailed as the investigation continues.

The man and a woman were held after concerns were raised about some patients at the hospital’s stroke unit in November.

Blackpool Victoria Hospital

The pair were due to answer bail today, however Lancashire Police said this has now been extended until March 12.

Another healthcare professional was arrested in September and bailed. All three have been suspended from duty.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said a number of post-mortem examinations have been carried out as part of the investigation which is still ongoing.