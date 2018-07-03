Blackpool Victoria Hospital exhibit tells of hospital past ahead of party

An exhibit of old photographs, some of which were taken from The Gazette’s own archives, has been opened at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Available to view in the mezzanine, by the main entrance, from 10am until 3pm this week, the snapshot into a bygone era provides a reminder of just how advanced modern medicine now is.

The exhibition is being held in the run-up to the NHS’s 70th anniversary on Thursday, with a series of events held at the Whinney Heys Road hospital to celebrate.

The biggest of which will be a street party held on the day itself. A 1940s themed menu will be served alongside a birthday cake in the hospital restaurant from noon until 2pm, with entertainment from 1940s vocalist Lilli de Carlo and a host of VIP visitors set to attend.

A special video titled #NHS70 will be premiered in the mezzanine at 11.45am, before Blackpool town crier Barry McQueen gives a welcomed address at the restaurant’s staircase eatery.

The public has been invited to attend.

Commemorative NHS70 badges are also being sold from the hospital’s charity office, the Blue Skies Hospitals Fund, in the main corridor.

All cash raised will go towards helping patients.