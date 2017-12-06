Blackpool vicar heads south for new role

The Archbishop of Canterbury has welcomed a Blackpool vicar’s appointment as the new Prior of the Community of St Anselm, the Archbishop’s monastic-inspired community for young Christians.

The Rev. Dr Rosalyn Murphy, who is currently vicar of St Thomas’ Church in Blackpool, will take up the role in April 2018.

She takes over from the Rev. Anders Litzell, Prior of the Community since it launched in 2015.

Dr Murphy, an Anglican priest and biblical scholar originally from the American southwest, was a training facilitator for curates and new priests in four Church of England dioceses.

She is also a published biblical scholar and has been a frequent guest lecturer at academic institutions and organisations including UNESCO and the universities of Durham, Cambridge, Kent and Bristol, among others.

Dr Murphy said: “It is an honour to be selected as Prior to the Community of Saint Anselm.

“While it will be quite different from parish work, I’m looking forward to mentoring young Christian leaders from around the world as they seek to broaden their faith.”

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby said: “Not only does she bring a wealth of pastoral and teaching experience, she embodies many of the central themes of our community life, which are focused on rooting young people in Jesus.”

The Diocesan Bishop for The Church of England in Lancashire, Rt Rev. Julian Henderson, said: “I am delighted for Rosalyn. As the Archbishop says, she will fulfil this new role particularly well and brings important skills to the work of Prior of St Anselm.

“We will miss her ministry in our Diocese and thank her for her work here.

“We will be praying for Rosalyn and her husband Kenneth as they embark on this new challenge.”