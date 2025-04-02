Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A brilliant new programme of shows, events and new attractions has been unveiled as Blackpool looks to emphasise its place at the UK’ top seaside and tourism resort.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual season launch from VisitBlackpool, the Winter Gardens and other big players in the tourism economy showcased a major feat of entertainment lined up 2025.

The launch, which included a turn from Britain's Got Talent contestant and magic ace Harry Moulding, was presented to an audience of hoteliers and other tourism businesses at a packed Winter Gardens conference hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aside from a packed new season for the WinterGardens itself, there was news from the Backdrop Cinema, Lightpool, the Pleasure Beach and the Hrand Theatre.

Here are some highlights.

Magician Harry Moulding (left) who is making a impat on Britain's got Talent, helped launch Blackpool's 2025 entertainments season. | National World

New shows and events at the Winter Gardens

The new season at Winter Gardens Blackpool will bring with it some major shows.

They will include the return of sure fire hits Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat; Chicago; Elf and Six.

New shows already creating excitement are Only Fools and Horses, The Lions the Witch and the Wardrobe, the Addams Family, Calamity Jane and Riverdance 30- the New Generation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In concert at the Opera House there will be acts as diverse as Gary Barlow, Jules Holland, The Waterboys, Tim Minchin, Paul Carrack and Billy Ocean.

Meanwhile, Britpop favourites Ocean Colour Scene will be performing at the complex’s Olympia Exhibition Hall this summer.

Lightpool os coming back in 2025 - and will be on for two weeks | Ntionhal World

And the festivals, some of Britain’s best, are returning - the British Country Music Festival, the UK’s number one punk spectacular Rebellion and the Blackpool Dance Festival.

There will albe family shows , including a brilliantly colorful version of pre-school children’s programme, In the Night Garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony Williams, head of programming at the Winter Gardens, said: “This is the biggest and most diverse programme we’ve yet, there are favourites returning and new shows coming, as well as our fabulous festivals.

What else is coming?

At The Backlot Cinema & Diner, the audience heard that apart from the films being screened there, including the impressive imax screen, there wre also community events being staged.

These have already included a major evening of food and entertainment staged by members of Blackpool’s Polish community and even bingo nights.

Blackpool’s Grand Theatre, which staged its big launch in February, will be presenting shows such as Grease, hit musical Sunny Afternoon with The Kinks, Buddy, The Shawshank Redemption, the Wind in the Willows and Dinosaurs Live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the theatre will host the farewell tour of rock, blues and jazz singer Elkie Brooks.

New for the 2025 season at Blackpool Pleasure Beach in 2025, the former Ice Blast ride is being reimagined and re-themed, and will reopen under the name ‘Launch Pad’.

The park will also see a Gyro Swing being added to the park’s line up of rides in 2026, and work has already begun on its delivery.

The ride is a giant spinning pendulum that swings 120 degrees and reaches 138 feet at its highest point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Pleasure Beach’s James Cox told the audience that a range of new tick deals were also being launched in 2025, including tickets specifically for Nickelodeon.

Lightpool, meanwhile, is to be extended for an extra week when it returns later this year, now running for a fortnight.

And Jill Carruthers, exhibition manager of Blackpool’s Showtown Museum, said the new exhibition, Bright Lights in Dark Times, would shine a spotlight on Blackpool’s unique role during the second World War.

Coun Lynn Williams, leader of Blackpool Council, said: “There are 23,00o people working in the tourism and hospital industry in Blackpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is the number one seasonal resort in the country and deserves its iconic status because of all the fantastic attractions we have here - the Winter Gardens, the Grand Theatre, the Tower, the Pleasure Beach, the Piers - and more.

“But it is the people that make it special - they don’t call it the friendliest resort for no reason.

“I am proud to see such a fantastic launch for the 2025 season and beyond.”

--